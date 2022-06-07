CBS3 Eyewitness News has reported that Trudy Haynes, whose hiring there in 1965 made her the first Black television reporter in Philadelphia, has died at 95.
The station said she “transformed the face of the news industry,” in the city. Before she was hired in Philadelphia, Haynes became the first Black weather reporter at the television station in Detroit, CBS3 said.
A partnership between CBS3 and the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, (PABJ) awards the Trudy Haynes Scholarship to a college student seeking a career in communications or journalism, each year.
The PABJ said in a statement on Twitter: “Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists in saddened by the recent news that Broadcast Legend Trudy Hayes has passed this morning at 95-years-old. We’re not mourning, but will continue celebrating her trailblazing life and legacy.”
