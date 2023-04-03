Tracey Ann Jones, an entrepreneur and elementary school teacher, died in her home on Friday, March 17, 2023, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 69.
She was born in New York City on Dec. 10, 1953, and was the second of four daughters born to the late Jacob and Anna Jones.
She had a creative spirit that expressed itself early in childhood through writing, crafts and music. She attended public schools in New York and Philadelphia and earned a bachelor’s degree from Temple University in 1977. After college, she returned to New York and worked for the city in social services, helping adults to find housing and employment and obtain a GED.
Jones opened and operated a successful boutique of unique gifts and fashion in Brooklyn. In addition to managing her boutique, she pursued interests in hair care, personal grooming and reflexology. During her spare time, she cared for the hair and skin of family and friends. She often made her own concoctions at her kitchen sink and developed natural ingredient products to nourish thick, brittle, breaking and coarse hair. That was the start of the Earthly Delight product line, which was sold in many Whole Foods Markets and health stores.
She eventually sold the product line and returned to Philadelphia to fulfill her desire to educate children. In 2003, she began teaching in elementary charter schools and eventually transferred to Philadelphia public schools, where she taught first through third grades. She earned a master’s degree, summa cum laude, in education from St. Joseph’s University in 2006.
As a teacher, she found her calling. Her “old school tough love,” combined with encouragement and the expectation that children in her class would do their best, had a positive impact on her students. Her greatest satisfaction came from reconnecting with previous students who were now successful adults and hearing how she had impacted their lives.
“Indeed, Tracey was someone the students remembered,” her family said in a tribute. “Her strikingly long dreadlocks made an unforgettable and positive impression on students, apparent by the many teacher drawings they gave her as gifts. Her vast collection of notes and drawings speak to the fact that students loved ‘Miss Jones.’”
After her retirement in 2017, she divided her time between substitute teaching and developing a line of soy candles. A self-described “Cat Woman,” Jones loved felines and always had a cat or two as a pet. In addition, she fed strays and would take them to shelters that did not euthanize. Dream vacations for her involved staying at conservation centers where she had the opportunity to interact with wild cats.
She is survived by her sisters, Rev. Jacqueline Jones-Smith (Joshua), Dr. Aribelle D. Jones and Kimberley E. Rice (Anthony); nephews, Leander M. Michael III, Andrew R. Levette III, Joshua I. Rice and Vic T’bedii; and other family members and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.