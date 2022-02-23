Tonzie M. Sherard Redmond, a seamstress, died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. She was 101.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1920, in Iva, South Carolina, to the late Rev. Joseph B. Sherard Sr. and Mary L. (Collins) Sherard. She was the seventh of nine children and was educated in the school system of Anderson, South Carolina.
At 17, she migrated north to Philadelphia, where she lived with her sisters, Omema and Zeora. In 1941, she met and married Jette Fortson, and they made their home in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia. In 1963, she married Cleveland Redmond, and from this union came a daughter.
She was an accomplished seamstress who served as a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers’ Union for 44 years until her retirement in 1982. Her talents in baking, cooking, gardening and sewing served as the backdrop for many memories in the Redmond household.
She grew up in a household of faith and attended Mountain View Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church, where she taught Sunday school as a teenager. She joined Holsey Temple CME Church in the Germantown section of Philadelphia in 1938. She loved her church and traveled for hours every Sunday for more than 50 years to get to and from church, catching two buses and a trolley car. Redmond enjoyed listening to the pipe organ and cathedral choir.
Redmond received numerous awards including "Holsey Christian Legend" in 2010) and Mother of the Year in 2015. She was also honored as a centenarian in 2020 during the Church’s Laity Day Celebration.
Her seamstress skills helped her daughter, Terri Lynne Redmond, earn a reputation as one of the best-dressed students in junior high and high school. Redmond was a member of the PTA, volunteered as a reading tutor at her daughter's elementary school, and continued to work at the Cherry Hill Knitting Mill to support her daughter during her collegiate years after she officially retired. She championed her daughters' political interests and aspirations by assisting with special events for state representatives, city council members and congressional campaigns.
When her daughter's career required extensive travel, Redmond commuted to Harrisburg and Hummelstown to care for her grandchild, Marcus.
She had an appreciation for the arts, agriculture, fashion and classical spiritual music, and was admired for her sense of style. Redmond enjoyed celebrating holidays, birthdays and special occasions and playing pinochle with her family and friends. She was an avid fan of the Eagles and the Phillies, and enjoyed television game shows and frequent trips to the Atlantic City casinos.
She celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
In a tribute, her family said that "she was a woman of unparalleled favor, beauty, compassion, humor, sophistication and style, who lived life to the fullest. She will be remembered for her love of the Lord, dedication to family, loyalty to friends, and excellence in her profession."
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Cleveland Redmond; siblings, Agzie Sherard (Pauline), Joseph Sherard (Inez), Juanzo Sherard (Hazel), Segra Sherard, Omema Howerton (Henry), Zeora Jackson (Harry) and Vosha Lewis (Earl).
In addition to her daughter, she is survived by: her grandson, Marcus Derricotte; sister, Norain Hammond; nieces, Mary Cliett (Eugene), Paula Fleming, Estoria Patton, Juanzina Harper (John) and Sheila Lowman (Darryl); nephews, Eric Lewis (Robin), Joseph Lewis, Carl Sherard (Gladys), Jerome Sherard, Agzie Sherard Jr., Watson Hammond Jr. (Anne Marie), Ralph Hammond, Desmond Cliett Sr., Alan Sherard, Frank Sherard and Gregory Sherard; friend, Margaret Hoffman; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Road. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Services start at 11 a.m.
Wood Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
