Tobin Douglas Wrice, a soccer and basketball coach, died on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. He was 64.
He was known as Tobin, Uncle Toby, Coach Toby, Toby, and Tob and was born on Aug. 16, 1958, to Herman and Jean Wrice in Philadelphia. Through the Young Great Society, founded by his father, he received training to play sports, which later provided the foundation for his unique coaching philosophy.
"My big brother Tobin was forever the greatest role model and older brother that will be missed, but we know he is in heaven with the other angels still watching over me," his brother Tony said in an online tribute.
Wrice graduated from University City High School in Philadelphia and attended Rocky Mountain College, Seattle Community College and Northwestern College in Iowa.
He worked at Pitney Bowes to support the family and attended Lincoln Technical Institute, which allowed him to secure a job at Per-Fil Industries, where he worked until his death.
Wrice began his coaching career in Iowa with a boys’ basketball team, which he led to a state championship. He then coached at St. Mary’s Hall, now Doane Academy, in Burlington, New Jersey.
In order to teach the sport of basketball to as many people as possible, he established an instructional recreational league in Riverside, New Jersey. He also learned the game of soccer in order to coach his daughter's travel soccer team. He was a co-founding member of the AAU team Boro Blitz and went on to coach and assist with many other AAU programs.
In April 1980, he met Terri McNeil in Des Moines, Iowa, and the two were married six months later. They returned to the east coast in 1985, shortly before the birth of their first child, and have remained together since.
As a Christian, Wrice found strength in his relationship with Christ and was a member of several congregations before finding his church home at Alpha Baptist Church in 2018. He was also a faithful supporter of his favorite Philadelphia sports teams and all of the teams his children played for.
"He was a man who was recognized and admired in every community of which he was a part," his family said in a tribute. "He was a man of many words, always an introduction away from a new friend. ... He was cherished by his family, his friends, players, coaches and co-workers alike."
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Charles Wrice.
He is survived by his mother, Jean; his wife, Terri; children, Tobi (Marcus), Sabra (Rachael) and McNeil (Meagan); grandchildren, Logan, Mia, Margo, and Ray; siblings, Terry, Tracy (Gloria), Tyrone, Tony, Tammi, Timothy (Marne), Elanda Bell and James Williams; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, March 9, at Alpha Baptist Church.
May Funeral Homes handled the arrangements.
