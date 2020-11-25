Thurgood Matthews, longtime defense attorney at Defender Association, dies at 65

Thurgood Matthews, longtime defense attorney at Defender Association of Philadelphia, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Matthews was 65.
“One of my fondest memories of my dad was the long car rides we used to have together,” said son Thurgood Matthews II. “Whether the ride was to my grandma’s house or camp grounds to go camping, he always made those rides and time together special.”
A Chester County native, Matthews was born on Aug. 1,1955 and was a graduate of Howard University School of Law.
“Our dad was always there for us,” said daughter Keisha Matthews. “We had suffered some tragedy early in our childhood when our mother [Sheila Matthews] passed away in 2002, but my dad really stepped up to make sure that the family stayed together and that all of our needs were met.
“He really tried to raise us in the way I think he and my mom had envisioned for us,” she added. “All of us went to college and are productive members of society. He was just a phenomenal man.”
Matthews began his career at the Defender Association in 1981. Throughout his nearly four decades at the Defender Association, Matthews has helped countless Philadelphians receive just outcomes in the criminal justice system.
With decades of experience, attorneys would often seek Matthews advice on difficult cases and legal questions. His colleagues would often say that he had the unique ability to help someone look at an issue in a different way – and find a solution. Along with his exemplary work in the courtroom, he was also a mentor.
“Thurgood Matthews was the epitome of what it means to be a defender,” said chief defender at the Defender Association of Philadelphia Keir Bradford-Grey in a written statement. “He truly raised the bar, and I am privileged and honored that I had the opportunity to enhance and hone my craft under his mentorship. But most of all, I am blessed to call him my friend and family.
“There are certain people who can never be replaced, but whose legacies will live on through our efforts to enhance the quality and standards of our practice and culture,” she added. “Thurgood Matthews is one of those people. He was loved and will be tremendously missed.”
Keisha Matthews joined the Fall 2018 class of attorneys at the Defender Association. She said she was able to practice with her father for six months before he got sick.
“Those six months together was so special to me,” Keisha Matthews said. “We would never leave for work together, but in the evening we would always try and leave together. During our train rides home, I would talk to him about my day and the victories in court.
“I was really honored to be able to sit at his footstool even for that brief period,” she added. “I learned so much from him and that time together was really special to me.”
In his spare time, Matthews was an avid gardener. According to his family, he was a skilled carpenter and was often seen fixing things around the house. He enjoyed drawing and painting, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family and being a grandfather.
“He was proud of all of his children, but he was also proud of his granddaughter Daphne Stalworth or ‘Nee Nee,’ as he would call her,” said daughter Brittany Stalworth. “Any picture that I would send him he would print them out and paste them on his wall or door. They had a very special and close relationship.”
Daughter Therilia Matthews said that one of her favorite memories of her dad happened during the Christmas holiday.
“One year we got this huge tree and it was so big that it actually couldn’t fit in the stand,” Therilia Matthews said. “We even ran out of Christmas lights when we tried to decorate it. It’s special memories like that that not only means so much to our family, but we also hold them close to our hearts.”
A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date.
