Mother Thomasina Todd, founding mother of Christ Haven Pentecostal Church, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was 75.
She was the wife of the founder, the late Bishop William F. Todd Sr. She was strongly devoted to her family and steadfastly believed that “Christ is All.”
“She was a woman with a sweet demeanor,” said her daughter, Natosha Bracewell. “She was very humble. She had a powerful impact on people and was very compassionate about the souls for the Lord. She was very positive.”
Todd was born to the late Esau and Queen Esther Singleton in Savannah, Georgia, on Aug. 10, 1944. She was one of 11 children in a loving Christian home. She matriculated in the Savannah public school system.
As a young woman, Todd accepted Jesus Christ as her savior. She was active in her faith and in her church community as a Sunday school teacher, soloist and choir member.
She was a talented caregiver, gardener and seamstress. Her work led her to relocate to Philadelphia, where he worked in the domestic industry. She met William Todd, then a minister, and they married in 1966. From this marriage, six children were born.
The couple founded the Christ Haven Pentecostal Church in Ardmore in 1983. The church grew and moved to Darby and finally Philadelphia. Todd also operated a home day care center where many young children were positively impacted by her care.
She was an aide at Walnut Street School in Darby and held Saturday morning prayer vigils to unite the community in front of the school. Todd also helped form church ministries that impacted the community, including the Women’s Ministry, Prayer-Brand ministry, We Care ministry and Girls Growing in Grace summer program.
Todd is survived by three brothers, six children, 16 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and other family.
A viewing will be held Sunday, July 19, from 3-5:30 p.m. at Christ Haven Worship Center, 6800 Lindbergh Blvd. Face masks are required to enter the church due to COVID-19 pandemic. A service will then be broadcast from 6-8 p.m. via live stream. Visit christhavenchurch.com for updates. A balloon release processional and ceremony will take place on Monday, July 20, at noon at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Road, Drexel Hill.
