We regret to inform you of the passing of our mother, Thomasenia Y.A. Harrell, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was surrounded by family and succumbed peacefully at her home. Funeral services were held on Monday, March 29 at Emmanuel UMC. Thank you for your love and support. Submitted by her children: Patreshettarlini, Walter and Edwina.

