Thomas William Blackwell III, an actor and Air Force veteran, died on Friday, June 30, 2023. He was 77.
He was affectionately known as “Butch” and was born on Sept. 11, 1945, to the late Thomas William Jr. and Beryl Blackwell in Brooklyn, New York.
Blackwell matriculated through the Brooklyn school system, where he ran track and received his high school diploma.
He loved watching sports such as basketball and football and grew up a huge New York Yankees fan.
At 19, Blackwell joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years.
He spent the majority of his adult life in Manhattan, New York, where made acting his career. He performed in Broadway plays and movies in the United States and Europe under the stage name Thommie Blackwell, with some of his best-known roles being in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” “Short Eyes” and “Personal Problems.”
“Butchie, as some would call him, was a vibrant guy full of life who seemed to have a natural knack for humor that could make anyone who crossed his path laugh at any given moment,” his family said in a tribute. “Butch genuinely loved his family, as he often loved to reminisce about his fondest childhood memories in Philadelphia, growing up with cousins Tommy, Johnny and others, and telling many stories about our grandparents, Thomas Sr. and Mary Blackwell.”
He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane.
He is survived by a host of family members and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Terry Funeral Home, 4203 Haverford Ave.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
