In the early morning of October 10, 2020, God gently closed the eyes of Thomas Donald Person, and our beloved brother, uncle, and friend entered his eternal rest.
Donald, as he was known, was born on August 3, 1934. He was the youngest of two children born to George and Lenora Person in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Donald was married in 1955 to Geraldine Brown for 25 years. Donald loved fishing, jazz, and The Philadelphia Eagles!!! His spirit can best be described as unconditional love for family and friends, faith in God, and gentleness toward those who crossed his path. His nieces and nephew loved being around him. In utmost sadness, Donald’s memory is cherished by his loving and devoted sister, Anne Louise Lawrence, his faithful partner of many years Lisa Adkins, nieces, a nephew, great-grand nephews and nieces, neighbors, and friends.
