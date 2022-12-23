Legendary producer, composer and musician Thomas Randolph Bell, a pioneer of the "Philly Sound," died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. He was 79.
Known as Thom Bell, he helped establish the "Philly Sound" in the 1960s and 1970s with his fellow musicians and producers Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff.
Bell’s attorney, Michael Silver, confirmed his death to Billboard and said, "Thom Bell left an indelible and everlasting mark on the history of popular music, but even more so, he will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind and loving friend and family man."
Born in Jamaica in 1943 to two musically trained parents, Bell moved to Philadelphia as a child. He first studied to become a classically trained pianist before becoming captivated by rhythm and blues. He started working as a staff writer and tour conductor for Philadelphia-based singer Chubby Checker in his early 20s.
He is perhaps best known for his work with the Philadelphia-based vocal groups the Delfonics, penning and producing the hit singles "La La Means I Love You" and "Didn’t I Blow Your Mind this Time?" and the Stylistics with "Betcha By Golly Wow" and "Stop, Look, Listen."
He also provided production for The Spinners' self-titled Atlantic Records debut, which featured the hit songs "I'll Be Around" and "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love," considered one of his finest efforts. He also collaborated with Teddy Pendergrass and Deniece Williams; worked with Dionne Warwick, Lou Rawls and Joss Stone; and produced the O'Jays' "Backstabbers" album. In 1975, Bell win a Grammy for best producer.
Often known as "The Mighty Three," the trio of songwriters and musicians Gamble, Huff and Bell collectively produced the brilliant and enduring "Sound of Philadelphia."
"When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo, Kenny and Tommy, and then our band, The Romeos," Gamble said in an online tribute. "Leon Huff and I were proud to have him as part of our Mighty Three music writing team, which helped create our signature brand of TSOP.
"He was a great talent and my dear friend," Gamble said. "The names of Gamble, Huff and Bell will last forever!"
Huff called Bell "my favorite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all time!" and said, "It was my esteemed honor and pleasure to work with him creatively and as a business partner."
Bell was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and honored with a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and children, Royal, Troy, Tia, Mark, Cybell and Christopher.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.