Theresa Young, who retired from the Philadelphia Police Department as staff inspector after 33 years of service, recently died of complications as a result of her fight with cancer. She was 66.
During her tenure, Young carved out a niche as a public affairs officer, producing magazines, annual reports and cable television programs for the department. Young also worked as a liaison between the police department and the popular television show “Cops,” and was often seen on television in her duties as a spokesperson for two former commissioners, the late Willie Williams and the late Kevin M. Tucker.
For example, Young produced “Badge and Key,” a monthly department magazine, cable programs such as “Police Perspective” and “Philadelphia’s Most Wanted” and a live call-in program called “Meet the Commissioner.”
Affectionately known as “Terri” to her friends and family, Young joined the police department in 1977. She was one of a dozen female officers hired as part of an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a lawsuit alleging discrimination in hiring and promotions of female officers.
Today, a woman, Danielle Outlaw, is the police commissioner and women make up about 22% of the 6,300-member department. That is higher than the national average of about 12%.
Young started as a patrol officer in the 35th District. In 1980, she was transferred to the Community Relations unit, where she made daily presentations on women’s safety and other issues. During that time, Young attended La Salle University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature.
Richard Young, her nephew and executor of her estate, said Young was a very kind person.
“I looked up to her like a big sister. She was closer to me in age than the rest of my dad’s siblings who were older,” said Young, an IT professional who grew up in Philadelphia and lives in New Mexico. “I revered her and the success that she had in the police department. I can remember her taking me for a ride in the police car.”
Richard Young said his aunt led a quiet life and loved English literature, gardening, horses and raising dachshunds and basset hound dogs. She often memorized sonnets and psalms, which she practiced during her down time at work.
“She did a lot of work with the Basset hound rescue,” he said.
In 1989, Young was promoted to commanding officer of the Public Affairs unit, a rarity for her rank, race and gender. Young was transferred to the Police Academy a few years later, where she taught new recruits. During that time, Young earned a graduate degree in professional communications from La Salle. In 1996, she was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to the 23rd District in north Philadelphia. She later moved to the Internal Affairs unit and was subsequently promoted to captain and then staff inspector. Young retired in 2010.
Young, who died last month, is survived by her brothers, John and Richard Sr., and a sister Jayne, along with many nieces and nephews. Services were private.
“A lot of people held her in high regard being a Black woman in her profession and the rank that she ascended to,” said Richard Young.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.