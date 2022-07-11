Theresa Thomas-Trainer, a retired radiology technologist and business owner, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was 73.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1948, in Philadelphia and was the first of two children born to the late Carrie Williams Thomas and the late Robert Thomas Sr.
She was a lifetime member of White Rock Baptist Church and belonged to the Sheepfold of Gideon/Nathaniel. She held leadership roles at White Rock and could be called upon to serve in any capacity.
Thomas-Trainer was educated in the School District of Philadelphia, attending Heston Elementary School and Shoemaker Junior High and graduating from Overbrook High School in 1966.
She began her training as a radiology technologist after high school. She received her certification from the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists in 1968. Later that year, she started a career in New York.
Moving back to Philadelphia in 1975, she became reacquainted with Ernest E. Bottoms Jr. From this union came a daughter, Kimbria Yvonne, born in 1976. The couple remained friends and devoted parents until he died in 1991.
As her career opportunities expanded, she started traveling with her daughter to South Carolina, Georgia and back to New York. Her career journey also took her to Maine, Massachusetts and Virginia until she retired from radiology in 2011.
Shortly after she moved back to Philadelphia to live with her daughter, she also had a brief career in the insurance industry as a business owner. She launched Thomas-Trainer Insurance Agency in 2015, providing auto, home and life insurance. Always having an entrepreneurial spirit, she also sold makeup, jewelry and Amway products, to name a few.
She served her community as a volunteer team leader with AARP. Her team consisted of volunteers in South Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, Center City Philadelphia and Delaware County. She was also a member of the Fraud Prevention Task Force.
She enjoyed music, cooking, going to the movies, and home décor. She was eager to use her favorite retailer, Home Goods, to furnish a new home she shared with her daughter.
Her family said she made everywhere she lived feel like home.
"Theresa loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed having some fun times despite health challenges leading up to her passing," her family said in a tribute. "She lived life to the fullest with a sweet smile and spirit."
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Thomas Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimbria Yvonne Thomas; best friend, Saundra Dillard Jones; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at White Rock Baptist Church, 5240 Chestnut St.
Viewing is at 10 a.m. Services follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Fernwood Cemetery and Mausoleum, 6501 Baltimore Ave.
