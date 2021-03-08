The children who have died of COVID-19 are, even more than among adults, disproportionately children of color - about three-quarters of those who've succumbed to COVID so far, according to CDC data.
They were kids who were obsessed with vampires and unicorns, thrilled by skateboarding and Mario Kart. They left behind stuffed animals worn raw with love, siblings who still wander into their rooms looking for them, and, next to one child's tombstone, a little white concrete bench, bedazzled with pink rhinestones that spell out "Kim."
Like most kids, they probably had some extra protection against the coronavirus, possibly because their noses and throats contain fewer of the receptors that the virus binds to, or because of their more robust immune systems.
"Younger kids, 10 and under, are both less likely to get infected when exposed and less likely to spread the disease when infected," O'Leary said.
Still, nearly 3 million children in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus, about 12 percent of all cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
For some children, the extra protection wasn't enough. Nor were extraordinary efforts by EMTs, doctors and nurses, who pumped and pressed and prayed long beyond each child's last breath.
Child deaths amount to 0.2 percent of the U.S. total, and as of early this month, 10 states had suffered no child fatalities. One state that has had more than its share of pediatric cases is Tennessee, where 130,000 kids have gotten infected and seven have died, including Gigi Morse, whose mother called her "Gigi Pickles."
The night before Jason Boatman lost his only son to COVID-19 in January, the two of them huddled on the couch doing their Sunday night thing, watching cartoons. They clicked on a show about vampires, and J.J., a third-grader, was intrigued.
"I want to be a vampire," he announced. "But not a mean one."
Jason laughed. Being a vampire isn't always so great, he said, because they don't age.
"You want to stay 9 years old forever?" the father asked. "Everyone around you will grow old, everyone will die."
J.J. took a beat to think about it, then replied, "Yes!" But he'd do it under his own rules: "I'll just bite you all!"
Earlier that evening, J.J. - Jason Jayden, officially - had been his normal, high-energy self, running around the house, hiding under blankets, to the exasperation of his older sisters, Sabrina, 13, and Electra, 14. For dinner, J.J.'s mother, Priscilla, had made his favorite meal - hot dogs with melted cheddar cheese, served with chocolate milk. He had devoured it as usual.
But that night, J.J., who typically fought to stay up late, got drowsy while watching the cartoons. When his parents tucked him in, J.J. complained of a tickle in his throat. Later, Jason noticed J.J. wheezing slightly, but that happened often given his asthma. He had no fever and otherwise seemed fine.
J.J. was still sleeping at 6 a.m., when Jason left for the Tyson meat factory where he's worked for 14 years. He had barely started his shift when his boss ran over saying Jason's wife had called, screaming. Something was wrong with J.J.; he was in the emergency room.
Back at their place in Vernon, Texas, a small town near the Oklahoma border, Priscilla had heard her son call out not more than 10 minutes after Jason left for work.
"Help me, help me," the boy cried. He couldn't breathe. Priscilla ran for the nebulizer they kept to treat J.J.'s asthma. She sat him on the couch, but he turned purple. Suddenly, he fell to the floor and began bleeding from his mouth and nose. Priscilla called 911.
By the time Jason got to the hospital, J.J. was on oxygen, conscious but "freaking out," his father said. The next 12 hours were a blur.
A social worker asked Jason and Priscilla to wait outside while doctors and nurses took turns hand-pumping oxygen into J.J. The hospital had no ventilator, the social worker explained. A medevac helicopter to Fort Worth, 2½ hours away by car, was summoned, but fog prevented takeoff.
Seven hours after Priscilla first called for help, J.J. arrived at the Fort Worth children's hospital by ambulance.
There, a nurse approached Jason and Priscilla. It was clear she had been crying. J.J.'s lungs and heart were in bad shape, she said. She showed them an X-ray: His lungs were full of fluid.
J.J. had tested positive for the coronavirus, the nurse explained, and he was experiencing severe inflammation. ER staffers had spent 32 minutes doing CPR on J.J. Now, his oxygen-starved brain had swollen.
That night, Jason and Priscilla took turns sleeping, and sobbing, next to J.J. In the morning, doctors told them it wouldn't be long. Later that day, J.J. died.
Jason, 38, has replayed that night over and over. How did they get there? The virus had torn through Jason's plant months earlier, and he and his older daughter had caught it. Jason's moderate case kept him in bed for several weeks. His daughter lost her senses of taste and smell but was otherwise asymptomatic. In the months that followed, everyone in the family had been well. And after J.J. died, they all tested negative.
Maybe J.J. caught the bug at school. Central Elementary had opened for in-person instruction a few weeks before he fell ill. Jason and his family wore masks, but they knew not everyone in their community did. The source of J.J.'s infection remains unknown.
Was there something President Trump, whom Jason had supported through the turmoil of the past four years, might have done differently?
"I believe he did the best he could," Jason said. "Once it started, there was no way of stopping it."
Jason still searches for a different path for J.J., a happy kid who swam and played tennis, who loved video games and Sonic the Hedgehog. What if the weather had been nicer that day and the helicopter had made it?
Priscilla, 39, a stay-at-home mom who had been preparing to get her teaching certificate, has pulled back from that effort; it's too painful to be around little kids. The Boatmans have withdrawn their daughters from school to keep them close and safe.
At the funeral home this month, Jason's mother, Rhonda, stayed by her grandson's casket for as long as she was allowed, talking to him about heaven.
"You don't have to go to bed on time there," she told him. "You can eat all the pizza and hot dogs you want. And you can look at the stars."
A happy baby who grew into a happy, plucky child, Tagan Drone seemed, her father said, like a kid already in the know. She bopped along in her mother's car to old songs, like Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come," or to anything by the Temptations.
"She would give us that feeling she had been here before - all the older songs she would get hip to," said her father, Quincy Drone.
Tagan loved her hoverboard, playing with dolls and running as fast as she could - a trait Drone, a former track star, thinks she inherited from him. They called her "Titan."
Tagan proved to be the fairy dust that cemented the bond between Drone, 30, and Lastassija White, 27, the couple said.
"She taught me how to be a father," said Drone, who has jobs at Walmart and a convenience store. "I was a knucklehead. ... She was the person who made me settle down and take life more serious."
In the fall, 5-year-old Tagan headed off to in-person kindergarten at Coronado Elementary School in Amarillo, Texas, wearing a pink shirt, pink mask and matching pink bow on her head. She planned to be a mermaid for Halloween. A pink-and-green costume was ready and hanging on her closet door the last week of October when she suddenly fell ill.
Always "perfectly healthy," she started sleeping a lot, her mother said. Then, one night, she woke up vomiting. The next morning, her mother took her to Northwest Texas Healthcare System hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with COVID-19 and said Tagan should go home and isolate.
That night, Drone went to work his night shift. About 3 a.m. Oct. 30, White checked on Tagan and found her unresponsive. An ambulance took her to the emergency room, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Drone saw her in the ER, his little girl's eyes still wide-open.
"I could tell she was really scared," he said. He figured "she didn't want to close her eyes not seeing her mom or dad there."
A hospital spokesman in a statement expressed sympathy for the family's "heartbreaking tragedy" and said that "a small fraction of patients who test positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized. The rest are sent home with specific discharge instructions."
Through the harrowing months that followed, the couple have felt compelled to warn others how suddenly COVID can take a child.
"Look what happened to us," Drone said. "People have to take it serious. And it's not over. We're still in the pandemic. We're still in 2021. Do you think no more kids are going to die? Tagan was the light for us. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."
The calls from friends and relatives have quieted, and now White and Drone find themselves alone in a strange new house, to which they moved so as not to stay where Tagan had died.
"People don't check on you no more, it's regular life now," Drone said. He copes by writing poetry but worries about his partner, who suffers from nightmares and wakes up screaming.
"When you look at Staja now, she's an empty soul," he said.
When they moved, they kept few of Tagan's things, just some beloved hair bows and dolls from "PJ Masks," the Disney Junior TV show about 6-year-olds who turn into superheroes at night. Tagan loved the blue PJ Masker the best, the one whose superpowers are agility and speed.
"I just simply think if she had to be a superhero," Drone recalled, "she'd rather run fast than fly."
Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum had barely turned 9 when she started to plan her 10th birthday party. It would be big, a fairy tale like the stories she loved, and there would be unicorns everywhere.
In July, after Kimmie became Florida's youngest victim of COVID, her family honored her with a big unicorn painted on her casket, which was driven to the cemetery in a horse-drawn carriage.
"We dressed her like a princess," said Travisha Donaldson, Kimmie's godmother. "She had on a fluffy white gown and a white shawl. She had a gold crown, and bracelets and earrings and a ring that all had unicorns. And she got buried with a wand."
On Feb. 3, on what would have been her 10th birthday, Kimmie's family and friends gathered at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville, Fla. They brought more than two dozen balloons, many featuring unicorns, and stuffed animals, silk flowers and, to light a path to Kimmie's grave, five solar-powered lights, decorated with unicorn stickers.
"She would have had a big birthday party that day, because that's what she wanted," said 17-year-old Zikasha Young, Kimmie's cousin. "It would have been the best day for her. She couldn't wait to turn 10."
Kimmie's resting place sits beside that of her father, Theophilus Lynum, 28, who died in April when police say he was shot by a woman he was fighting with.
Kimora was Mikasha Young-Holmes's only child. Young-Holmes, 27, did not want to be interviewed for this report.
No one knew that Kimmie had COVID until after she'd died. She'd been healthy right up to July 11, when she told her mother that her stomach hurt. When her temperature jumped to 103, her family took her to the hospital in Gainesville, 20 minutes from their small town of Hawthorne.
Doctors did tests, but not for COVID. Kimmie went home the same day.
Six days later, Kimmie, in great spirits, played outside with family and friends. That evening, she said she was tired and went to nap on her mother's bed. A short time later, Young-Holmes checked and found her unresponsive.
Relatives and then an ambulance crew tried CPR, but Kimmie could not be revived. A posthumous coronavirus test came back positive.
The family "wore masks and took proper precautions," said Donaldson, a manager at a Gainesville Walmart. "At one time, we were all illiterate to the subject. They were saying that kids couldn't get it. I was hearing that not too long before Kimora passed."
No one has figured out where Kimmie contracted the virus. No one else in the family got COVID, Donaldson said.
A fourth-grader at Ochwilla Elementary School, Kimmie was a good student, liked to play Mario Kart, especially with her mom, and loved to make videos, her cousin Zikasha said: "She was always asking me, 'Do you want to be in our TikToks?' She'd dance in them, or do things like the jelly fruit challenge."
Since Kimmie died, "it's very empty and quiet," Zikasha said. "Being an older cousin and having all these little cousins, sometimes it's like, oh gosh, can you guys just be quiet? But now she's gone and it's quiet. There's something missing."
Kimora's mother has left her bedroom intact. A Baby Alive doll that Kimora wanted, but that arrived too late, waits in the room.
"Sometimes, you think about it, and you're OK," Donaldson said. "But other times, the smallest thing gets you thinking about it again, and you spend the rest of the day remembering. They say time heals, but I don't believe that. I think time just teaches you how to handle the pain."
