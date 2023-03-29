Terrill Chanee Salmond, a former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader and retired office administrator, died on Friday, March 17, 2023, after battling cancer. She was 75.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1947, to the late Herman and LaNoris Lofton in Abington.
She began her early education at Lower Moreland Elementary, but later her family moved to the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia, where she attended Emlen Elementary School and Henry H. Houston Elementary School. She graduated from Murrell Dobbins High School in 1965 to pursue a career as a dental assistant.
One day, after graduation, her brother, Dale Kevin Lofton, bet that she could not become a professional cheerleader. Her brother lost that bet when she and two friends, Leona Baylor and Wannette Baylor, became the first African- American cheerleaders for the Eagles.
She later settled down in Vallejo, California, with her two sons and her then-husband, Willie C. Salmond Jr.
"Mom, thank you for providing me with my first breath, and thank you for trusting me with your last," her son Vance M. Lofton said in an online tribute. "I love you. Rest well."
In 1980, Salmond returned to Philadelphia to be closer to her family. She continued her education and received her associate's degree in business administration from Peirce College and her bachelor’s in organizational management from Eastern University.
Later, she became a member of Freedom Theater, showcasing her acting, dancing and singing skills.
She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Mount Airy for many years. During the early 2000s, she transferred to Salem Baptist Church in Abington, where she remained until her death. At Salem, she served on the Inspirational/Evangelical Choir as well as the Voices of Praise Choir, where she sang and played her tambourine. She and her cousin, Cheryl McKinney, also volunteered at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for the Ruth Ministry (Restore, Uplift, Teach and Health) to mentor women in the homeless shelter.
After retiring from Exelon as an office administrator, Salmond enjoyed her artistic side by creating pottery, paintings and drawings. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, baking during the holidays, traveling, and playing Candy Crush online.
She is survived by her sons, Vance Maurice Lofton and Bryan Scott Salmond; daughters-in-law Michele Burgh Lofton and Ashley Salmond; grandchildren Kiara M. Lofton, Jarod M. Lofton, Jordan Burgh, Nia Salmond and Laila Salmond; and other family members and friends.
Services were scheduled for Thursday, March 30, at Salem Baptist Church of Abington, 2741 Woodland Road.
Beckett-Brown & Hodges Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.