Terrance Wayne Carpenter, a longtime community activist in South Philadelphia, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after a long illness. He was 57.
Carpenter was born in Philadelphia on April 26, 1963, to the late Amanda Virginia Carpenter and Fletcher Carpenter Jr. He graduated from South Philadelphia High School.
He rededicated his life to Jesus Christ in 2010 and joined the Philadelphia Prayer, Praise and Worship Center Church, Inc. under the pastorship of his brother Douglas and sister-in-law Felisa.
Carpenter was employed at Crisis Intervention Network and the Philadelphia Parking Authority before starting T. Wayne Associates, a consulting firm specializing in political and community consulting. Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said Carpenter helped him as a young man and made an impact in the community.
"I consider him the mayor of Point Breeze," Johnson said. "I met Terry Carpenter when he was working for Crisis Intervention. I got into a fight with some guys from another part of the neighborhood from South Philadelphia called Oohmob. Terry Carpenter came out and intervened to resolve the conflict between me and the young guys.
"Then I ran into Terry Carpenter years later while he was doing work with the late, great Mamie Nichols [a well-known community leader] with the Point Breeze Federation around the issues of economic development in Philadelphia.
"Obviously with Crisis Intervention, he had an opportunity to be on the front line addressing the issues of gang violence and steering youth the right way with the street warrior Bennie Swans [former executive director of Crisis Intervention Network].
"He was an all-around great advocate for not only young people, but also improving the quality of life in the neighborhood in Point Breeze. He's definitely going to be missed. He's definitely a big loss not only for Point Breeze, but also for the city of Philadelphia."
Carpenter served as commander of the Sons of the American Legion from 2005 to 2006. He managed several taverns in South Philadelphia and was a well-known disc jockey. He loved to cook and was often asked to cater events.
Carpenter was a committeeman for the 48th Ward, 32nd Division. As treasurer of the 48th Ward, he handled the financial decisions and was the unofficial "Keeper of the Ward." He was sometimes called the "mayor of South Philly."
Carpenter was preceded in death by his oldest sister, Janice Voorhees, and half-brothers, Darryl and Dennis Jones.
He is survived by his sisters Norma Carpenter, Brenda Carpenter and Verna Carpenter Cotton; brothers, Dennis Carpenter, Douglas Carpenter Sr. (Felisa), Garry Carpenter, Jeffrey Carpenter Sr. (Marcia), Randolph Carpenter Sr. (Truemanna); and other family and friends.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Yesha Ministry Center, 2301 Snyder Ave., followed by a service at 10 a.m.
