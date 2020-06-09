Legendary Philadelphia radio broadcaster Tamlin Henry died on Monday at the age of 77, his family confirmed.
Henry, a former news director at WDAS-FM, died from dementia. He entered hospice care last year in North Carolina, according to his family.
Family and former colleagues expressed their thoughts on Henry's passing on social media.
"It saddens me to say that my Father Tamlin Henry received his wings to be with the lord last night [Monday]," said son Macio Henry on Tuesday. "A true professional radio personality my dad had a velvet voice and will be missed. WDAS radio in Philadelphia will not be the same."
"Tamlin was a joy to work with and he loved this city and covering stories," said WDAS broadcaster Patty Jackson on Tuesday. "Our prayers go out to his wife DeVera and his Family. Uncle Tamlin we are going to miss you."
The station also posted a statement.
"We lost one of our own today. Former WDAS-FM newsman Tamlin Henry. Uncle Tamlin, as he was affectionately called, came to WDAS-FM in the 80s, and he along with E. Steven Collins formed a great news team."
Information on Henry's funeral services have not been revealed to the public.
