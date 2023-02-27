Talmadge Rhodes, an educator, director of special programs for the Department of Recreation, and community activist, has died. He was 85.
Rhodes was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late Caroline Mills and David Rhodes.
He accepted Christ at an early age at St. Paul Church of God in Christ, where he was involved in many activities. He learned the importance of developing a personal relationship with God from his grandmother. He often joked, “The Big Fella and I have a special relationship.”
Rhodes was an outstanding student in a segregated elementary school. He received a full scholarship at North Carolina A&T University, selecting engineering as his major. But no tools or accommodations were available for left-handed people in the 1950s, so he changed his major and graduated with honors in math and history. He later pursued a master’s degree in sports and recreation management from Temple University.
“Despite the hardships wrought by segregation,” his family said in a tribute, “some of Talmadge’s fondest collegiate memories were traveling by bus around the country with the concert choir, where he was a soloist, performing ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ with the marching band (reminiscent of a scene from the movie “Drumline”), playing football against friends at North Carolina Central University (NCCU), and being involved in the civil unrest of the 1950s pre-Civil Rights Movement.”
After graduation, he headed to Philadelphia for better career opportunities. He taught math and special education at William Dick Elementary, Fitzsimons Junior High and Overbrook High School and was frequently assigned students considered “difficult” or “at-risk.” He created his own curriculum and instruction manual for teaching math using real-life scenarios.
He married Jean Gaskins on Jan. 28, 1961, at Memorial United Methodist Church.
Each summer, there would be two vacations: a family vacation and a getaway exclusively for him and Jean. The couple traveled abroad several times. Spain was a favorite destination. They also enjoyed winter ski getaways with friends, where Talmadge would ski while Jean would relax at the lodge.
His annual teacher’s salary of $5,501.00 was not enough to provide for him and his family, so Rhodes got a second job at the Philadelphia Department of Recreation. For several years, he taught during the day and worked in recreation centers at night, becoming a recreation leader at Sheppard Rec Center (formerly Haddington).
He coached boys and girls in basketball, softball, track and tumbling and organized community talent shows and the neighborhood baseball league. Amid the racial strife in America, he was assigned to Jardel Recreation Center in 1968, making him the first African American to supervise a recreation center in a predominantly white neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia.
Rhodes later became assistant director of the Philadelphia Model Cities Program, a federally funded program to help redevelop poor and underserved communities. After receiving Model Cities funding, he opened the MLK Jr. Rec Center. Under his leadership, the Center at 22nd and Cecil B. Moore provided services for the School District of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department, the Health Department, the Community Development Program, the Leadership Training Institute, Project Human Renewal, and the Model Cities Program.
After two years at the King Center, he was promoted to district supervisor, where he supervised six districts and was recognized for his ability to garner consensus among community groups while establishing advisory councils supportive of their recreation centers.
He was later appointed as deputy commissioner-director of special programs for the Department of Recreation. Under his tutelage, the Day Camp Program tripled, the Latchkey Program expanded to allow workers to become Civil Service employees, and the Outreach Program expanded. With corporate sponsorships, he hosted a free citywide holiday party for seniors at the Center City Marriott for many years. He also developed a community health program that offered workshops and health screenings at recreation centers.
He retired from the Department of Recreation in 2003 after 42 years. After retirement, he enjoyed proofreading and acting as a consultant during his children’s graduate studies. He loved celebrating holidays and birthdays with family and watching sports with his brother Bobby, his lifelong best friend. At Christmas, he bought extra gifts for guests so that no one would leave his home empty-handed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Gaskins-Rhodes; brother, David Rhodes, Jr; cousins, Melvin Earl Wilson, Jackie Mills-Brown, Bernadette Mills-Summers, Ronald Mills and Warner Mills; brother-in-law, Cortez Manning; and nephews, Gary Edmonds, Bruce Gill, and Gregory Mills.
He is survived by his children, Carol Denise, Kevin (Enaa) and Lisa Rhodes; adopted son, Carlton Payne; adopted daughter, Rita Staten; grandchildren, Brandon, Kaila and Kesabian Rhodes, Brandie Foxx (Tim); brother, Bobby Rhodes Sr., (Charlotte); sister-in-law, Claudia Gaskins-Manning; nieces, Carmen Manning, Darlene Manning-Edmonds, Shelly Brinkley (Ray), Amirah Manning, Barbara Harvey (Andy), Connie Peterson (Jeff), Amy Brickett, (Jared), Robin Cox, Carol Hood (Felton) and Jennifer Bridges (Lawrnece); nephews, Julio PentaSoto (Schnelle), Michael Gill, Curtis Zafir Manning, Bobby Rhodes Jr.(Cydney), David Rhodes (Pearl), Jonathan Rhodes, Ledell Walker (Cathy) and Tony Brown; and other family members and friends.
Services are private.
