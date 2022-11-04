Sylvia Nichols, a retired educator, died on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. She was 90.
She was the daughter of the late Tho. C. Rhone and Phoebe Davis Rhone and the oldest of three children.
She was active for decades in the Girls Friendly Society of St. Simon the Cyrenian Episcopal Church, which was her parish for most of her married life. In later years, Nichols returned to her Baptist roots by attending Nazarene Baptist Church in Germantown.
She married Elmo Nichols, and they had two children, Glenn and Patricia. Patricia and her late husband, Carsten Maffei, provided Sylvia with her only grandchild, Elizabeth, who often traveled with her grandmother after her daughter retired and Elmo had passed. She often reflected on how much she enjoyed traveling throughout Asia with Elizabeth on the famed Orient Express just a few years ago. She and Elmo had also traveled together to destinations such as Europe and Africa.
She enjoyed a long career teaching in the Philadelphia public school system and was an alumna of Temple University. Having earned both undergrad and graduate degrees there, she was a proud member of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.
“She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her,” her family said in a tribute.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tho. Rhone, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Glenn and Patricia; granddaughter, Elizabeth; brother, James Rhone; daughter-in-law, Nan Rudd; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Nazarene Baptist Church, 3975 Germantown Ave. A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Fairview Cemetery, 1511 Twining Rd., Willow Grove.
Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
