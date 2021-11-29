Sultan Ahmad, who was a longtime worker for the City of Philadelphia, died on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Ahmad was 73.
Ahmad spent 24 years working as a public servant for the City of Philadelphia. He was heavily involved with public policy and worked with government and community leaders to enhance the growth in the city.
Ahmad served as the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Services (MOCS), the Community Action Agency for the city and county of Philadelphia where he led a staff of 225 with a $9 million budget to help fight the “War on Poverty.”
His leadership was crucial in initiating and significantly expanding the Foster Grandparents Program, the Partner in Self-Sufficiency Program working with single female heads of households, the Self Help Initiative Program working — with homeless men and the Youth leadership Forum.
Ahmad was the first deputy executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority He oversaw a multi-million dollar operation, managing on average the parking of 17,000-vehicles daily. Ahmad provided public affairs-review information that was given to multimedia representatives, citizens, businesses, organizations, national parking agencies and elected officials. This led to the appointment as acting executive director of The Parking Authority where his role was expanded to include the function as the executive officer on behalf of the board of directors, and administration of the authority’s $50 million budget this included all financial operations, technological improvements and Y2K implementation of 446 full-time employees.
Ahmad was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 6, 1948 to Emmet Smith and Etta Neal. He was one of five children. He was raised in South Philadelphia and North Philadelphia. Ahmad attended Philadelphia public schools. He graduated from Edison High School. After high school, Ahmad attended the University of California, Berkley campus.
It was during the same time frame that the Black Panthers caught his attention. He joined the Black Panther Party, (BPP) in North Philadelphia Philadelphia in 1969, where he served as the captain of the chapter before leaving to serve in Oakland, Ca., where he managed the historic campaign of Bobby Seales in his bid to become the first Black mayor of Oakland.
Ahmad was instrumental in the founding of the National Alumni Association of the Black Panther Party, (NAABPP), in 2011, which was charted in Philadelphia. He served as the second president of that body for two terms. Ahmad played an integral role in administering programs at the Wharton Center located at 22nd and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
From a young age, Ahmad realized he had a divine given skill to communicate with people. He knew how to organize and galvanize people and how to improve their lives through education and the spirit of entrepreneurialism. In his early years this talent took him into the “street hustle” of survival, selling produce, women’s clothing and other small marketable items needed to live in the neighborhoods of North Philadelphia. Given his access to the community, it was only a short period of time before he would be thrust into the political fabric of the city. These achievements led him to a vibrant career in community engagement and services.
Ahmad demonstrated commitment in promoting a quality of life for all citizens that made him the recipient of over 50 awards, among them are the Selective Service System Certificate of Appreciation, the House of Representatives Citation, the W.C. Longstreth School Positive Role Model Award and the Governor’s Award.
He attended the White House Conference on Youth Violence and received President Clinton’s Anti-Youth Violence Appreciation Letter, the Korean American Community Service Award and the Philadelphia Urban League Father of the Year Award, to name a few.
Although retired from city government, Ahmad remained very active on several boards and community groups — board member Universal Charter School, member of the Victims Services Advisory Committee and a number of community-based organizations, up until his health would not allow him to do that anymore.
Ahmad is the co-founder of the Sultan Jihad Ahmad Foundation with his wife of 43 years, Harriett Ahmad. They started the foundation after the murder of their son Sultan (Sudee) Jihad Ahmad April 20, 1992. That nonprofit has been credited with helping to save the lives of hundreds of youth who were beneficiaries of the many programs the foundation offered over the last 20 years.
Anyone who knew Brother Sultan as many people affectionately called him, knew that he loved the Philadelphia eagles, he loved boxing and he also had a talk radio program on WURD. More than anything, he loved his family and spending time with them, enjoying family vacations ad taking the time to smell the roses.
Prior to his marriage, Ahmad had three children; Yolanda Small, Erica Small and Tyrese Wiggins. Together Sultan and Harrietthad Sultan Jihad, Qimmah Safiyyah and Samir Jameel. Shafeeq Jihad Ahmad his number one soldier.
His surviving siblings are Marlene Martin, Jinaki Ahmed, Denise Davis and Alice Veal. Sister-in-law Sydney Simpson and brother-in-laws Russell Simpson and Malik Muhammad. he has two nephews Eric & Sharifu Martin and one niece Aziza Ahmed. he also has dozens of grandchildren, Keith, Shidera, Cherise, Hadiyah, Shiese, Tikeyah, Basil, Jalon, Jawanda, Alaji, Dahfir, Rafiyyah, Samir and Samira Ahmad, Kadir, Indira, Nylah, Khylie, Amiyah, Zariyah. His brother Louis Neal and Sybella Neal preceded Sultan in death, as did both his parents.
Ahmad’s services were held Monday at the Liacouras Center on Temple University’s campus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.