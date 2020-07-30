Subodh Ghosh. In Memoriam, S.R.G. ... Baba passed away during the early hours of Thursday, July 23, 2020. As tributes have started pouring in from friends, family, and his ex-teammates at Bank of America, India, it’s his dignified, soft-spoken, simple and humble self that is most frequently remembered in these homages. Soft but principled, mild but firm. A man of immense knowledge, who was never once arrogant — a rare breed. One word in Sanksrit collectively and succinctly describes all the above qualities that have come to define Baba over his lifetime. That word is Subodh — his name. Every single day of his life, Baba personified the meaning of the name given to him at his birth. An old classmate while fondly reminiscing his first meeting with Baba had said, “He was ‘subodh’ then when I first met him, and he remains ‘subodh’ even today, after so many years”. Baba lived his name, he remained Subodh till the day he departed.
Shraddha (Day 13 ritual): Aug 4, 10 AM, at Bharatiya Temple, 1612 County Line Rd, Montgomeryville, PA
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.