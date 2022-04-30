There will be a ceremonial street renaming Saturday of the 1800 block of South 20th Street in honor of the late South Philadelphia community leader Terrance “Terry” Wayne Carpenter.
Carpenter was a lifelong resident of the area, where he graduated from South Philadelphia High School.
His service to the community took many forms. He was employed at the Philadelphia Parking Authority, and then the Crisis Intervention Network, before eventually establishing T. Wayne Associates, a consulting firm specializing in political and community consulting.
Carpenter advocated for the young people of South Philadelphia. Through his work at the Crisis Intervention Network, he had an opportunity to address gang violence by connecting with youth on a personal level and steering them onto better paths. He was also known throughout his community for his civic and artistic pursuits. He was a commander of the Sons of the American Legion from 2005 to 2006. He also was a disc jockey.
Carpenter was also a committeeman for the 48th Ward, 32nd Division. He served as the treasurer of the 48th Ward, where he handled the financial decisions and was the unofficial “Keeper of the Ward.” He was known to have a towering presence in his neighborhood and was sometimes even called “the mayor of South Philly.”
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson will be joined Saturday at the event by family members, neighbors and friends of Carpenter.
Carpenter died Aug. 7, 2020, after a long illness. He was 57.
Carpenter was born in Philadelphia on April 26, 1963, to the late Amanda Virginia Carpenter and Fletcher Carpenter Jr.
He was a member of the Philadelphia Prayer, Praise and Worship Center Church, Inc. under the pastorship of his brother Douglas and sister-in-law Felisa.
Councilmember Johnson said Carpenter helped him as a young man and made an impact in the community.
“I consider him the mayor of Point Breeze,” Johnson said upon Carpenter’s death in 2020. “I met Terry Carpenter when he was working for Crisis Intervention. I got into a fight with some guys from another part of the neighborhood from South Philadelphia called Oohmob. Terry Carpenter came out and intervened to resolve the conflict between me and the young guys.
“Then I ran into Terry Carpenter years later while he was doing work with the late, great Mamie Nichols [a well-known community leader] with the Point Breeze Federation around the issues of economic development in Philadelphia.
“Obviously with Crisis Intervention, he had an opportunity to be on the front line addressing the issues of gang violence and steering youth the right way with the street warrior Bennie Swans [former executive director of Crisis Intervention Network].
“He was an all-around great advocate for not only young people, but also improving the quality of life in the neighborhood in Point Breeze.”
Carpenter also managed several taverns in South Philadelphia. He loved to cook and was often asked to cater events.
The Saturday event will impact South 20th Street between Moore Street and McCellan Street for several hours before, during and after the event.
