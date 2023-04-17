Stonie McMorris Jr., a certified Novell engineer, died in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, April 2, 2023. He was 60.
Stonie McMorris Jr., a certified Novell engineer, died in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, April 2, 2023. He was 60.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late Stonie McMorris Sr., and Lillian Irene McMorris, on Jan. 22, 1963.
He was the first born of seven children and maintained a profound love for the city where he was born, no matter how far and wide he traveled.
A natural-born leader, he excelled at almost everything he tried. He possessed Renaissance qualities, demonstrated by his academic success in the classroom, his athletic prowess in many sports, and his genius in music.
"I remember when he and I went to Salvation Army Camp Walter Johnson in 1975 (I was 9 and he was 12) how everybody at camp looked up to him, and I was so proud to tell everyone he was my brother," his sister Esau said in a tribute.
Following in the footsteps of his parents, he attended college at Johnson C. Smith University, a renowned HBCU in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although the path to higher education was often obstructed, he earned his degree in computer science in 1992 and began a career in information technology as a certified Novell engineer. He worked for companies such as General Electric, Conrail and various city departments in Philadelphia.
McMorris was an unapologetic supporter of all the major Philadelphia sports franchises, especially his beloved 76ers. Time and time again, he made his way back to the city.
"Even greater than his love for Philadelphia was Stonie’s devotion to God," his family said in a tribute. "Stonie stood stoic in the face of life’s hardships, and although his armor was often chinked after grueling spiritual warfare, he emerged victorious more often than not by the grace of God."
In addition to his sister Esau, he is survived by his siblings, Anthony McMorris, Chancey McMorris, Angera McMorris, Bonita McMorris and Rita McMorris; children, Stonie Christopher McMorris, Candice McMorris and Brooke McMorris; and grandchild, Nova Lee.
A viewing was held on April 13 at Cotton Funeral Services in Orange, New Jersey.
