Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a choreographer, dancer, and longtime DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was 40.
In a statement to CNN and People magazine, Boss’ wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed her husband’s passing.
“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres said in an online tribute. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children.”
Boss was pronounced dead around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
No further information about the possible cause of his death was provided.
Boss finished second on the talent competition shows “Star Search” and “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 before getting his big break on “Ellen” in 2014. He also appeared as DeGeneres’ sidekick in “Ellen’s Game of Games.”
Boss was promoted to executive producer in 2020.
A native of Montgomery, Alabama, he eventually moved to Southern California and attended Chapman University. While living in Alabama, Boss was a frequent participant in Dr. Tommie “Tonea” Stewart’s theatrical camp at Alabama State University.
Earlier this year on “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” Boss reunited with Stewart, an actor and former dean of the Department of Theatre Arts at Alabama.
“This young man had to have been just ending his middle school year when he came,” said Stewart. “He was a doer, has always been kind, always been giving, always been ready to help others.”
He is survived by his wife, Allison, and children, Zaia, Maddox and Weslie.
