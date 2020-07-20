Spencer Thomas Villines, a longtime social worker at the Youth Study Center, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was 69.
Villines was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated in the class of 1968 at West Philadelphia High School. He met his best friend, Reggie Adams, at Bryant Elementary School and formed a lifelong friendship with Fred Stokes in high school.
In 1973, Villines graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., where he pledged Nu Gamma Alpha Social Fellowship, Inc. and established a special bond with his roommate, Dave Johnson.
Villines married Valerie Freeman in 1975. Their marriage ended several years later but they remained close friends until his death.
Over the years, he was employed by companies including Sears & Roebuck, Greyhound and The Philadelphia Inquirer. He then was employed by the City of Philadelphia as a social worker at the Youth Study Center for more than 20 years.
He was introduced to the knowledge of Jesus Christ at an early age. He was baptized and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Philadelphia under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Connie L. McDaniel. As Villines’ health and well-being were tested, he said that only God could save us, and asked various people to pray for him.
Villines enjoyed entertaining and partying with friends and was the motivating force behind house parties on Lebanon Avenue that led to the formation of Brothers V Productions and their cabarets.
He was a “Big Brother” to his younger brother Rodney, teaching him life lessons through sports and social activities. He enjoyed spending time with the Blackwell and Woods families of North Carolina.
In 2001, he met Felicia Haskins. They later married and shared good times together until her death in 2015.
Villines was fond of cooking and had a passion for sports, music, traveling and talking or debating for hours with family and friends about almost anything.
Villines leaves his brother Rodney (Valerie); nephew Jerod; aunts DeLois Driver of Houston, Maxine and Diane Villines of Temple Hill, Maryland; uncle Johnny Villines of Washington, D.C.; and other family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 5537 Vine St. To view the services on Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m., go to www.cwoodfh.com and scroll down to the link.
