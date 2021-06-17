Sidney E. Douse Jr. died on June 11, 2021. He is survived by a host of loving family and friends. Home Going Service: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 11AM at West Laurel Hill Cemetery - Chapel of Peace, 225 Belmont Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Viewing 10AM. Interment at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
