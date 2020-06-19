Sidney Andreas Bell, who was a big sports fan and an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, after a long illness. He was 84.
Bell was born on Nov. 1, 1935, in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late Raleigh Bell and Fay Reynolds.
Bell completed his elementary and high school education in the Catholic school system in Jacksonville.
When he was 17, Bell enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1957. After that, Bell moved to Philadelphia where his mother and his sister, Harriet, had moved from Florida while he was in the service.
He worked a number of jobs and joined the Philadelphia Fire Department in 1962.
Bell met Doris Hammond in 1964, and the two married in 1967.
After a few years, Bell decided to continue his education and enrolled at Cheyney University. He eventually resigned from the Fire Department so he could attend college full time. He graduated from Cheyney in 1975.
Bell got a job in the real estate department of Conrail in 1976 and worked there until he retired in 1991.
Bell had many interests. He was an avid history buff with a particular interest in World Wars I and II.
He was also a big sports fan. He often attended boxing matches and his favorite fighter was Muhammad Ali.
In the late 1980s, Bell started playing golf after he joined his father and brother on a golf outing in New Jersey. He became a devoted golfer and eventually joined the Freeway Golf Club, the first African-American owned golf course in America. He enjoyed playing in several tournaments and garnered a collection of trophies.
He also enjoyed playing cards. Pinochle was his favorite game.
In 1990, Bell became a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Alumni Chapter. He was active in the organization and served on several committees.
Bell believed his greatest achievements in life were his children and grandchildren.
"He was a good father and husband," said his wife, Doris. "We would have been married almost 53 years in September. We had a pretty good life together. He was a family man."
Bell was preceded in death by his brothers, Burton and Aldridge Bell.
Bell is survived by his wife, Doris; daughters, Lisa Sharp, Sydney "Vicky" Scales and Alexis Bell; sons-in-law, Kevin Sharp and Fred Scales; five grandchildren, Kevin Jr., Brooke, Tyler, Kylei and Logan; sister, Harriet Reynolds Rigby; niece, Fay Dunbar, and her husband, Will Dunbar; brother-in-law, Edwin Hammond; sisters-in-law, Sandy Bell, Virginia, Irma and Jackie Hammond; and other relatives and friends.
His services were held on June 15 at the Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home. The burial took place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery on June 16.
