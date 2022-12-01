Shirley S. Adams, career School District of Philadelphia educator, died at 87. Educator, philosopher, lecturer, independent soul, great grandmother, mother-in-law, friend and mentor, one of her grandchildren’s’ favorite people. Born to Evelyn and Ernest Sweeney, Shirley was raised in West Philadelphia. A graduate of Overbrook High School, Shirley went on to graduate from Cheyney (University) State Teachers’ College in 1957 and immediately launched her career back home with the School District of Philadelphia. Shirley went on to earn graduate degrees in education from Temple University. At the end of her career, she was a reading specialist that worked with colleagues around the school district focusing on developing that crucial skill. Initiated into the Delta Iota Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Shirley was a Life Member, Golden Soror and longtime member of the Omega Omega Chapter. Additionally, she was a member and leader of her AARP Chapter for many years. She even taught Intro to Computing at one point as she recognized, before the Internet, that this crucial skill is especially important for seniors. Known for her quick wit and generosity with her insights and opinions, Shirley epitomized the Philly Sister: hard working, fiercely loyal, always self-assured, and loving. Shirley’s legacy includes Magnolia, her great granddaughter. Grandchildren Kyle (Jen Apesos), Keenan and Riley. And her son Carlton (Rhonda Carter Adams). But that’s just the folks with her last name, many more of us have been touched and will miss her wisdom and wit, however she doled it out! The family is grateful for all the kind messages from everyone. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her honor can be made to Cheyney University at https://cheyney.edu/for-alumni/giving-to-cheyney/highsmith-scholarship-fund/
As Shirley wished, no funeral was held. The family is working on a virtual memorial that will be shared.
