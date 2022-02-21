Shirley Lomax Green, a social worker, died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Parkland Manor in Allentown. She was 86.
Her birth name was Daisy Eva Lomax, and she was born on April 3, 1935, in Chattaroy, West Virginia. She was the youngest of five children born to the late Percy and Mary Dillard Lomax. Her brothers and sisters were Joseph, Mary, William and Rachel. When she was a young child, the family moved to Philadelphia and opened a corner store, which they owned into the early 1970s.
“Shirley” was a nickname given to her because of her short curly hair, which resembled that of 1930s child star Shirley Temple. She did not know her real name was Daisy until she went to school.
Green graduated from Kensington High School in 1953 and attended Howard University, where she met Franklin D. Green. They married in 1956 and settled in Washington, D.C., as he pursued his law degree. The couple moved to Philadelphia in 1964. Two years later, their son was born.
While her son was young, she stayed home to raise him, but was also an active volunteer for numerous charities. She helped abused children through the Child Abuse Prevention Effort (CAPE). As many roles in social work require a college degree, she took classes at night and received a bachelor of arts in social work from Antioch University in 1983. She began her 17-year career as a social worker for the city of Philadelphia, retiring in 2004.
After retiring, Green remained active. She enjoyed cruises and mahjong with friends and was active with numerous local organizations. A lifelong lover of music (she played the piano) and the arts, she was a contributor to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, Friends Select School and the Philadelphia Orchestra, among others.
After suffering a stroke two years ago, she moved to Allentown to be closer to her son’s family, but her love of Philadelphia never waned. She watched the Thanksgiving Day and Mummers’ parades and participated in church services via Zoom as often as she could.
She is survived by: her son, Franklin D. Green Jr.; granddaughter, Meredith Daisy Green; daughter-in-law, Valerie Green; sister-in-law, Florence Green; and other family members and friends.
In-person services are private and will be live-streamed. Details will be posted on the Wood Funeral Home website at https://www.cwoodfh.com.
Wood Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
