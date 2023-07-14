Shirley Delores Wise, a home health care aide, died on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was 86.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1936, in Philadelphia and was raised by her mother, Marian, and her husband, Calvin Turner. She was one of three children.
Wise spent the first five years of her life in Union, South Carolina, where she was cared for by her grandmother, Elizabeth "Betsy" Smith.
She was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System and graduated from Germantown High School. In 1955, she married William E. Allen Sr. in Philadelphia. From this union, three children were born.
She worked as the cafeteria manager at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine and later earned certification as a dental assistant. After obtaining a health caretaker certification, she worked at Saunders House and later provided home health care for private patients.
Wise was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Philadelphia for 40 years. She served as treasurer of the Flower Guild.
Following her divorce from Allen, she met Charles A. Wise of New York. They were married in March 1984.
Some of her hobbies included traveling, especially to Jamaica, St. Martin, St. Thomas and Canada. She also traveled to Savannah, Georgia, Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., and Union, South Carolina, to attend family reunions.
She became a resident of Saunders House in 2019 and was frequently visited and taken by her children to visit her extended family at gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by her children, Terri Lynn Allen, Tanya Marie Evans (Elmer) and William E. Allen Jr. (Shepeta); siblings, Carolyn Harris and Gregory Turner; grandchildren, Anthony Ross, William E. Allen III (Trey), Heather M. Ross, Darren M. Evans, Colin M. Evans and Myles A. Allen; great-grandchildren, Jayden A. Ross, Aryn L. Ross, Jaxon W. Pinder, Nyla M. Ross, Samuele M. Evans, Alejandro K. Fernandez, BriLynn M. Ross and Tommaso N. Evans; cousins, Jesse Merrill and Ralph E. Lipsey Jr.; and other family members.
Services were held on June 29 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Terry Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
