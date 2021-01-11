Shirley Anderson died on Thursday, December 31, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to: her daughter, Martiena Evans; son, Joseph Evans Jr.; grandchildren, Stan Arango, Aaron McClain and Heather McClain; and many other loving relatives. A mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, January 13th, at 11:00 AM at St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, 525 S. Cobbs Creek Parkway. Int: West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Arr: Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home
6828 Old York Road
