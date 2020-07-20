Philadelphia rhythm and blues singer Sharon Paige, who performed with Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a battle with cardiovascular disease and diabetes. She was 67.
Paige received national attention in 1975 as one of the lead singers on “Hope That We Can Be Together Soon,” a popular song on Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes’ album “To Be True.” She was also a lead vocalist on the group’s recording of “You Know How To Make Me Feel So Good.”
“Sharon possessed one of the most unique female vocals that blended perfectly with the smooth singing and vocal prowess of Harold Melvin and Teddy Pendergrass,” Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, founders of Philadelphia International Records, said in a statement. “We really enjoyed recording Sharon with the group and felt she was a great asset, both for the successful launch of the act and for being a great talent in her own right.”
Paige, whose real name was Sharon McCord, was born Dec. 8, 1952, and grew up in West Philadelphia.
Her parents recognized her singing talent as a child, said her son, Giordani Jean-Baptiste. “Her mother and father knew she could sing when she was 6 years old. They always knew she knew how to sing.”
She went on to perform at the Apollo Theater in New York City.
Jean-Baptiste described her path to success in the music business: “[Philadelphia writers and producers] Gene McFadden and John Whitehead introduced her to Harold Melvin,” he said. “Then, Harold took her to Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff. She traveled with Harold Melvin and Teddy Pendergrass all over the country.”
She recorded “Hope That We Can Be Together Soon” when she was 18 and appeared on “Soul Train” with Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes when she was 23. Her other recordings included “You Don’t Even Know My Name,” “Tonight’s the Night” and “I’m Searching for A Love.”
Although Paige loved to sing, Jean-Baptiste said, “She didn’t do any singing around the house. When she got home, she was a mother. She was very generous. She loved her family.”
“She loved to cook. She cooked every day. She loved to barbecue beef ribs, cook macaroni and cheese, crabs, muffins and soul food.”
Paige stopped singing 11 years ago because of diabetes, Jean-Baptiste said.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Luciel McCord.
In addition to her son, she is survived by her father, Charles Joseph McCord; sister, Linda McCord; brother, Charles Anthony McCord; and granddaughters, Gerlene Rosy and Jenikah Rosy.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, at Francis Funeral Home, 5201 Whitby Ave., from 2 to 3 p.m.
