Sharon Eileen Holley, who was a lawyer and a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, died on Monday, July 31, 2023. She was 75.
She was born on March 17, 1948, in Philadelphia to the late Ernest Holley and Flora Belle McKinney.
Holley attended Catholic primary and secondary schools while growing up on Germantown's East Johnson Street and graduated from Gwynedd Mercy High School. She entered Lincoln University in 1966 as a member of the first cohort of female students to enroll at the formerly all-male institution.
She joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Lincoln and earned a bachelor's degree in English and literature. She also participated on the cheerleading team and in the Lincoln University Choir.
She served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1972 until her honorable discharge in 1975, and she received the National Defense Service Medal.
Holley graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington with a doctorate in law.
After working as an attorney in Harrisburg, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in screenwriting. In California, she worked for Tax Inc. as a tax attorney and held positions in education management at Fulton College Prep High School and Los Angeles Valley College.
"Sharon was a caring person with a big heart," her family said in a tribute.
When the health of her sister Alexis began to fail, she left her job and a master’s degree program to drive across the country to Philadelphia and she became her sister's primary caregiver.
Holley took great joy in working on her mother’s extensive family tree from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and interacting with the associated Facebook group of 500 family members.
"Throughout her years, when Nana Sharon spoke, we all listened; it kept me connected," her goddaughter Erika said in a tribute. "I thought this petite woman possessed immense life experiences, knowledge, dignity, and an even bigger spirit."
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Frederick Brian Phillips and Alexis McKinney, and her stepfather, Thomas McKinney.
She is survived by her nephew, Jamali Phillips; niece, Jasmine Phillips; great-nieces, Zaria and Nia Phillips; great-nephew, Miles Phillips; cousins, Janis Syas, Patricia Howard, Tina Page Stepter, Brittani Lynn Stepter, Michael Thomas, Nikki Townsend, Marissa Diaz and Nico Willis; and her aunt, Cynthia Ann Thomas.
An inurnment was held on Sept. 7 in Cheltenham, Maryland.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
