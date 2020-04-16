Sean Washington died on Tues., April 14, 2020. Janazah Service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020. Viewing: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Janazah Prayer: 11:00 a.m. at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Interment: Chelten Hills Cemetery, Phila., PA.
