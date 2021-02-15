Sarah Ray died peacefully February 9, 2021 surrounded by her family. Visitation Service Thursday, February 18th from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Funeral Services Friday, February 19th, Viewing 10:00am, Private Service 11:00am at Slater Funeral Home, 1426 Fitzwater Street, Phila, PA. Mask required. Interment Ivy Hill Cemetery.
