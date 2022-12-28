Sarah B. Young, a teacher, fashion designer and home designer, died on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. She was 98.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1924, in Jackson, Tennessee, to the late Charles Ulysses Bass and May Flower Spencer. Her mother died when she was a small child and she was raised by her father and her older brother and sister.
She was educated in the Jackson school district and graduated from Merry High School. She then graduated from Cheyney University with a bachelor's in home economics and a master's in home economics education from New York University. She also gained graduate credits from Tempe University and received a supervisor's certificate.
She became a teacher and taught home economics and family living at H.H. Davis School in Camden, New Jersey.
On April 5, 1952, she married George Benjamin Young.
"They were an attractive, loving, highly devoted couple noted for stylish dress, good taste and known to 'cut the rug' among Philadelphia dance aficionados," her family said in a tribute.
The couple moved from West Philadelphia to a home in Blackwood, New Jersey; they designed and named their new home "serangeo" after each of their first names.
Young received many awards and recognitions during her life and professional career. She received an award in 2008 from the Gloucester Township Black History Celebration, and she received honors for service from the American Legion Municipal Special Service Department of San Francisco, Gamma Phi Delta. She also received an award from the International Training Communications Association, winning communicator of the year for the Cosel Club of Willingboro, New Jersey.
She designed many of her clothes and was responsible for designing the princess dress and removable sleeveless smock uniform for the New Jersey child care courses. She was also a world traveler.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alvada Jackson and Aaron C. Bass Sr.
She is survived by a host of family and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Vine Memorial Baptist Church.
