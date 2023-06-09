Samuel Phillip Wyche III, a pathologist, died on Saturday, June 3, 2023. He was 41.
He was born on May 17, 1982, in Philadelphia and was the second child born to the late Dr. Samuel P. Wyche Jr. and Roxianne Wilson Wyche. After his father remarried in 1995, his family grew to include his second mother, Dr. Leslie A. Brown-Wyche. His family blossomed further with the births of his younger brother and sister.
Wyche received his high school diploma from Springfield Township High School in Montgomery County. He was a “peer helper” for all four years of high school and was awarded a varsity football letter. He also participated in the Model United Nations and had a wide range of friends, including athletes, “brainy” kids and artists. Wyche belonged to the Montgomery County branch of Jack and Jill of America Inc. outside of school.
He received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Morehouse College in Atlanta and graduated with honors. During his college years, he spent a summer doing research in neurobiology at Yale University. He also traveled to Brazil, which was one of his longtime desires. After Morehouse, he earned a doctorate at Temple University Medical School. During this time, he met Gladys Varela from Puerto Rico. They married on Nov. 1, 2010.
The couple moved to Boston, where Wyche began his residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital as part of the Harvard University medical system in the field of pathology.
Wyche later suffered from a chronic illness, which caused him to leave his residency prematurely. He moved back to Philadelphia and tried to work through the illness with the help of family and friends. He used his medical knowledge to aid those in his community who had limited access to the medical system. While doing so, Wyche met his current partner, Theresa, who struggled in a similar manner, in 2018.
He had several pets, including a caiman, ball python, African bull frog, chameleon, gecko, turtle, and husky, but reptiles were his main passion. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, long-distance running, transformers, model cars, baseball cards, comic books and foraging for wild mushrooms. Wyche dabbled in cooking and painting, producing pieces in acrylic, oil, charcoal and pastel.
“Sam will be sorely missed and remembered as a fun-loving, friendly, inquisitive, deeply caring person who was always doing for others more than for himself,” his family said in a tribute.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Kristy Elizabeth Wyche and Erin Elizabeth Wyche.
He is survived by his parents, Sam and Leslie; siblings, Kyle and Chelsea; grandmother, Betty; niece, Roxianne; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at Salem Baptist Church of Abington, 2741 Woodland Road.
A viewing will be held at 8 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the Wyche family has requested gifts be made in Sam’s memory to the Lewis Katz School of Medicine (E0275).
