Samuel Joyner, former editorial cartoonist of the Philadelphia Tribune and art editor of Color Magazine, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home. He was 96.
“Our father was an amazing man who loved God and his family,” said daughter Grace Joyner. “He was also a man who did some amazing creative work throughout his career. His life and career truly speaks for itself.”
Often described as the visual voice for African Americans that was represented in mass-circulated magazines and newspapers, Joyner had a storied career as a teacher, cartoonist and illustrator since the 1940s.
Throughout his career, Joyner received numerous accolades, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from Temple University in 2002 as well as recognition from the National Newspapers Publishers Association and the Houston Sun.
His work was featured in an exhibit titled “Exhibitions of Samuel Joyner: A Cartoonist” at the Urban Archives at Temple University. His life story was included in the 150th issue of “The Comics Journal.” He also had his own Wikipedia page. Joyner created an estimated tens of thousands of illustrations in his career.
“He had an amazing career,” said son Carl Joyner. “He did a lot of positive role models cartoons. He would also do a lot of editorials. He always tried to make a difference through his work and tell the stories of people in the community. He always tried to have a message in his work. His work was more political than happy drawings.”
Joyner was born on Feb. 7, 1924, to the late Samuel Joyner Sr. and Lola Nutter and was the oldest of four children.
As a child, he started to scribble crude hieroglyphics on wallpaper, tablecloth, floor or any other place a pencil or crayon would make a mark. By the time Joyner was 7 or 8 years old, he was imitating caricatures found in the local daily newspapers.
He attended Bok Technical High School, where he later returned to teach the graphics communication course for 19 years for the School District of Philadelphia. He received an honorable discharge from the Army during World War II. After the Army, he graduated from the Philadelphia Museum of Industrial Art (now the University of the Arts).
Early in his career, he was art editor of Color Magazine and the editorial cartoonist for the Philadelphia Tribune. His work at the Tribune earned the paper a National Newspaper Publishers Association award for best editorial cartoon in 1996. Before that he was an illustrator for the Yoh Company and the Navy Department.
In August 1953, he married his wife of 40 years. In the 1960s and 1970s, Joyner opened and operated a print and graphics shop with his wife and children.
“In the beginning of his career, he also did a lot of illustrations at first,” Carl Joyner said. “He was doing the illustrations for companies like Yoh. He was also doing mechanical drawings for certain companies. He would later have his own printing shop on 56th and Spruce Street.
“He was there for a while and then when he became a teacher that’s when he really started to do the artwork and started sending his work to the different newspapers and magazines. He was such a hard worker.
“I remember him coming home late at night from Temple,” he added. “At the time, he was working on his masters degree. He was working at Bok as a teacher from 9-4 and then he was going to school at Temple at night. He was also still doing print jobs on the side, so he was really busy during this time.”
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Samuel Joyner Sr. and Lola Nutter Joyner; wife, Grace Hutty Joyner; and brothers, William Joyner, Robert Joyner and John Joyner.
In addition to Grace and Carl, Joyner is also survived by son, William Samuel Joyner; daughter, Alice Brown; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“We want our father’s legacy to be of a Christian man who led his life by faith,” Grace Joyner said. “He made such a huge impact not on just his family's lives, but also the community. We miss him dearly.”
Joyner was buried in the Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.