Samuel C. Hamilton, a businessman and former Grand Polemarch for the African-American fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi, died on Thursday, June 15, 2023. He was 79.
The fraternity announced Hamilton’s death on its social media sites and said that "he will be remembered for his kind nature, warm demeanor, and perpetual mentor to all who sought his advice and experience."
"He was a man beyond measure and a brother like no other. A Nupe’s Nupe. But for me, he was a great friend whom I will miss dearly," the current Grand Polemarch, Reuben A. Shelton, said in a tribute.
Hamilton was born on Sept. 3, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta. He was initiated into the Clark College chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi in 1963 and served for 60 years in leadership positions both nationally and at his local alumni chapter.
In 2003, he became the Grand Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi, one of the "Divine Nine" African-American fraternities and sororities recognized for their important role in nurturing high standards of Black accomplishment.
Hamilton, who was interested in a future in business, discovered Kappa Alpha Psi as a source of camaraderie and support, which was crucial to his smooth transition from college to the corporate world. He started his career in the Hartford, Connecticut, area as a partner in a real estate investment agency. Later, he was employed by the Aetna Life and Casualty Company as a regional director.
Through professional and civic organizations, he contributed to the implementation of programs for small business finance and development, affordable housing, and public health campaigns.
He participated in the Hartford Neighborhood Support Collaborative, the United Way's executive and strategic planning committees, and the allocations committee, which he oversaw from 1993 to 1995. Hamilton also served as chair of the campaign "Are You the Missing Piece?" a United Way and American Red Cross initiative to raise awareness of the need for Hispanic and African-American bone marrow donors.
Hamilton also made significant contributions through volunteer organizations. He helped form the Hartford Neighborhood Development Support Collaborative, which obtained funding from 20 diverse sources to support affordable housing and neighborhood economic renewal. He served as a board member of Child and Family Services and TLC, a group shelter for teens, and served on the Institute for International Sport's task force for the development of Black athletes.
In recognition of his service to the fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi presented Hamilton with the Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award. Hamilton also received the fraternity's Boyce Barlow Lifetime Achievement Award and the Laurel Wreath Award in 2019.
In August 2015, he retired as president and CEO of Hartford, Connecticut's small-business development and financing arm, HEDCO Inc.
"Brother Hamilton pledged me and supported me in situations that allowed my chapter of initiation, Theta Iota, to reach statuses that were mind-boggling as a young undergraduate," Bruce L. Carter, a fellow Kappa Alpha Psi alum, said in a tribute.
Hamilton is survived by his wife, Sandy; a son; and other family members and friends.
