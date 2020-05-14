Sallie Hollemon Taylor

Sallie Hollemon Taylor

Sallie Hollemon Taylor, age 102, was quietly called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, PA. A viewing will be held Friday, May 22nd, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Graveside service May 23rd, 2020 at Little Mount Baptist Church, 8012 Jerusalem Plank Rd, Disputanta, VA 23842.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.