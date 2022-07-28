Ruth Thelma Peterson died on July 23, 2022. She is survived by a host of loving family & friends. Viewing Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m. with service following at 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 5537-39 W. Girard Avenue. Int. Northwood Cemetery.
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote address at the 113th NAACP Conference in Atlantic City, N.J. on July 18
Most Popular
Articles
- Tips for turning your yard into a hummingbird haven
- Supermarket is first business to open in the $52M Sharswood Ridge shopping center
- Postal Service launches hiring blitz for assistant letter carriers in Philly
- $12 million more for Philly pandemic rental assistance program
- Feds reach $20M redlining settlement with Philadelphia mortgage lender
- Penn Law Professor Amy Wax should be fired
- Cold hands, numb fingers? You might have Raynaud's disease
- Chinatown fears community, business loss in 76ers arena plan
- Meva Moore Justice
- 2 Black girls were charged with hate crimes after allegedly hitting a woman on a bus and making 'anti-White' statements, police say
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.