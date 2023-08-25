Ruth Moses, who was a first-grade teacher for 38 years, died on Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023. She was 98.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1924, in Phenix City, Alabama, to the late James Roseberry and Naomai Willis.
She was raised in the South and spent the majority of each year in Atlanta, where she attended Laboratory High School with Martin Luther King Jr. She spent her summers at the family farm in Phenix City.
After graduating, she attended Tuskegee Institute, where she befriended and supported the Tuskegee Airmen. She later transferred to Tennessee State, earning her bachelor’s degree in education, followed by a master’s degree in psychology from Atlanta University.
After graduating from college, she left the South to join her Willis family in Philadelphia. Soon after, she met and married Fredrick Moses in 1951. From this union came a son in 1958.
Moses spent 38 years as a first-grade teacher for the School District of Philadelphia. Her first teaching position was at McMichael Elementary School. In 1962, she transferred to Add B. Anderson Elementary School, where she was instrumental in the opening of the school. She retired from Anderson in 1990.
"She was known as an innovator in the classroom and a teacher who made learning fun and exciting," her family said in a tribute.
As a result, many of her students and parents continued to stay in touch with her. A day rarely passed during her retirement without her saying how much she missed her classroom and her students.
She kept a busy social schedule where she connected with prominent people like Muhammad Ali. She tutored young children, loved gardening, and played competitive bridge during her retirement.
“Ruth was a dedicated mother and a matriarch in her family, opening her heart and her home to nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends," the family tribute said.
“Ruth ran a household that was always a place of joy and comfort to all. She took pride in hosting family gatherings, especially at Christmas, and was deeply committed to making sure that anyone who needed a table to sit at was invited to sit at hers."
She is survived by her son, Richard A. Moses; daughter-in-law, Sheila Royal-Moses; grandson, Richard A. Moses II; and other family members.
Services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, 6361 Lancaster Ave. Services begin at 11 a.m.
