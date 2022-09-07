Ruth Ellen Willis, an entrepreneur, died on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. She was 100.
She was born in Philadelphia on Feb. 15, 1922, to the late Ernest Holman and Lillian Foreman Holman. She was the oldest daughter of 14 children.
Willis became a member of North Penn Baptist Church in 1943. She served on the Building Fund Committee, Flower Club and the Elizabeth Missionary Society ministries since 1950. Willis and her maternal family were founding members of the Mount Sinai Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she met her husband, Thomas Meredith Willis. From their union came three daughters: Yvonne, Deborah and Leslie.
She was educated in the School District of Philadelphia and continued her studies, graduating in 1958 from Apex College of Beauty Culture in Philadelphia, which became the oldest Black institution of beauty technology in the country. It was founded by Madame Sara Spencer Washington, one of the first Black woman millionaires.
Pursuing her own entrepreneurial endeavors, she was the owner of a beauty parlor and a grocery store. While her husband served in the U.S. Army during World War II, she also worked for the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps at the Philadelphia Depot, where she made pockets and ties for the soldiers’ uniforms.
Willis promoted God’s mission through teaching, fundraising, and short-term trips to establish churches, mission stations and schools as a member of the Elizabeth Missionary Society, North Penn Baptist Church, and the Women’s Service Committee of the Progressive National Baptist Convention. She also influenced many people to become missionaries, including her three daughters.
"She has been recognized in the North Penn Village community as a woman of great strength, a warming presence who was not only big in her faith but who was also big in her capacity to love," said her family in a tribute. "She was a giving person who has inspired and impacted the lives of so many through her commitment and loyalty to her church, family, friends, and world missions."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Meredith Willis, and a daughter, Yvonne Arlene Brooks.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Willis Thomas (Hank) and Leslie Willis Lowry (Michael); grandchildren, Mecca Brooks, Medea Brooks, Hank Willis Thomas (Rujecko Hockley), Kalia Brooks and Caran Hartsfield; great-grandchildren, Masani Brooks Jones, Zenzele Ruth Hockley Thomas, Kazuri Thandeka Hockley Thomas and Ravi Jacks; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Chelten Hills Cemetery.
Christopher G. Kent Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
