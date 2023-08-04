Ruth Burrows, a nurse and the pastor of New St. Paul Apostolic Church, died on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was 96.
She was born in Philadelphia on April 24, 1927, to the late Grover and Geneva Baynes and received her formal education from the Philadelphia Public School System.
As a teenager, Burrows decided to go into the profession of nursing; however, she did not continue her education and married Edward Burrows at an early age.
Years later, as her children became older, the opportunity came for her to go to school to become a practical nurse. She received her diploma from the James Martin Vocational School and then passed the State Board examination, becoming a licensed graduate practical nurse. She has used her profession and experience to help the healing and comforting of those in need.
In 1964, Burrows heard the Gospel preached at the Kingdom of Heaven Apostolic Church, pastored by Elder Junius Brock. Realizing the need to be saved, she was baptized in the name of Jesus and received the Holy Ghost in May 1964.
She served as president and vice president of the Nurses Guild; president and organizer of the Usher Board; and assistant secretary, parliamentarian and choir member of the Missionary Board of the Greater Pennsylvania State Council of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World.
Burrows started ministering in 1975 and attended Aenon Bible College for two years.
She obtained a prison ministry at the House of Corrections, allowing her to preach, teach and minister to the inmates one-on-one.
Burrows later taught church history and Christian education at Bible Revival College in Baltimore, where she was also the assistant director. She continued her education at the Jameson School of Ministry and was ordained in 1982. She received her doctorate degree from Jameson College in 1984.
She started to pastor in 1982, and her prayer was always, “Lord, grant me the strength to break through all hang-ups, obstacles, idiosyncrasies, family, friends, money, fame, and anything else that will prevent me from doing the work that has been assigned to my hands to do.”
Burrows was installed as pastor of New St. Paul Apostolic Church in 1989. She continued her education and received her bachelor’s in theology, master’s in theology, and Ph.D. in biblical studies.
She was preceded in death by her children, Edward Jr. and Edward Orlando.
She is survived by: her children, Margaret O. Tolbert, Minister Joan M. Mitchell, Ruth Burrows, Bishop Reginald Burrows (Lady Faith), James Burrows and Victoria Burrows; sister, Mary Johnson; 31 grandchildren; 77 great- grandchildren; 44 great-great grandchildren; two great-great-great grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services were held June 27, 2023, at Mount Airy Church Of God In Christ.
Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
