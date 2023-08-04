Ruth Burrows

Ruth Burrows

Ruth Burrows, a nurse and the pastor of New St. Paul Apostolic Church, died on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was 96.

She was born in Philadelphia on April 24, 1927, to the late Grover and Geneva Baynes and received her formal education from the Philadelphia Public School System.

jjackson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5724

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.