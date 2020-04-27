Ruth B. Chandler

Ruth B. (nee Brazington) Chandler entered into eternal rest April 6, 2020, age 100; devoted wife of the late Chester F. Chandler; beloved mother of Mark (Lorraine) Chandler and Stephanie C. (the late Michael Foster, Sr.) Foster; cherished grandmother of Jordan, Michael and Cameron; dear aunt of Carol C. Hall, George Chandler, Andrew and John Brazington; sister-in-law Mabel Brazington. A private viewing and interment for immediate family will be held at Wood Funeral Home and Ivy Hill Cemetery.

