Roy Carnell Sherrod, a retired water department employee, died on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was 87.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1934 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Andrew Henry Sherrod and Mildred Deotha Sherrod.
Before his passing, he served as a church deacon for 41 years. Many who knew him described his passion for the word of God as intense. His innovations and how he provided a platform for people with online Bible study were instrumental in keeping together the New Central Baptist Church community during the uncertainty of the church's opening in person because of COVID.
Born during the Great Depression, he worked to support his family as a paperboy, a cook at Horn and Hardart, and a clerk at Jim’s Grocery Store. Carnell, as he was affectionately called, matriculated through the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from Bok Vocational Technical High School with ambitions of being a carpenter.
Years into his marriage, he landed a job as a butcher at Philadelphia General Hospital (PGH). When PGH closed, he pursued other city jobs until he retired from the Water Department. He served as judge of elections, assistant superintendent of Sunday school, and donated his carpentry skills to many organizations as well as his church. His lesser known gifts are his "green thumb" and ability to grow any type of plant-based food that would stand out at any farmer's market, in addition to being an artist. His capabilities ranged wide and deep, from auto mechanic to jazz aficionado.
In 1955, he met Claudia Smith Fagan. They courted for four years and were married on September 12, 1959.
He loved sports and played basketball at Landreth with the best players in the school yard, including former Temple basketball coach John Chaney and Sonny Hill. He was known for his service and dedication to the South Philadelphia community. In addition to being a distinguished family man, he stood proudly in the shadows, supporting his wife’s political and community service endeavors.
"Carnell never missed a chance to, even after a hard day of work, support his family, show his love through a kiss for his wife, gather for family meals, and share play time with his kids," his family said in a tribute. "As a dad, he was present at as many ball games, recitals, and activities he could for his children." "He also shared himself with the children in the community, who also felt the impulse to call him dad," they continued.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia; children, Roy Sherrod Jr. (Beverly), Claudia Tasco (Charles), Adrienne Sherrod, and Shawn Sherrod; grandchildren, Robert Sherrod, Kevin Sherrod, Liana Sone, Willy Sone, Imil Sherrod, Charlie Tasco, Armond Tasco, Avery Sherrod, Britney Sherrod, Drew Sherrod, and Jared Sherrod; great grandchildren, Makayla Sherrod, Maya Sherrod, Ava Sone, Natalie Sherrod, Chace Anderson, Audrey Sone and Aaron Sone; as well as one brother-in-law, five sisters-in-law, and a host of extended family and friends.
Services were held on Saturday, October 22 at the Church of the Redeemer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.