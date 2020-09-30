Ross Carter was a key player on one of the city's top high school basketball teams last season. Carter, a 6-foot-5 forward, helped to lead Simon Gratz to the Public League finals and to the PIAA District 12 Class 6A championship.
Carter, who graduated from Simon Gratz last spring, was shot and killed last Friday night, Sept. 25 according to Simon Gratz head basketball coach Lynard Stewart.
Stewart said Carter was shot at a friend's house in the Nicetown community of North Philadelphia.
"It hits you real hard," Stewart said. "He's a good kid. He's a genuinely good kid. It's going to hard. I know it's going to be hard."
Carter, 19, was multi-talented player for the Bulldogs. He averaged 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds a game. Carter helped Simon Gratz put together an impressive 24-6 record overall.
"Just like any other team would say we wouldn't have had the season we had without Ross," Stewart said. "He just knows how to play the game and what he brought to the table-the alley-oops, the blocked shots, running the floor, the stuff that we like as old heads."
Stewart said Carter had planned on going to junior college, but COVID-19 effected his goals of playing basketball at next level.
"That was the plan," Stewart said. "He was going to a junior college. That's where he decided to go where actually another one of our kids had gone. That would have been up Ross's alley because two more years of getting stronger and getting better he would definitely have been a force in somebody's program. But COVID hit at the wrong time. Everybody's season was put on hold."
Stewart hopes that somewhere violence prevention can be increased and create a safe haven for young people like Ross and others.
"He was head to something special," Stewart said. "He was a special kid, all-around personality, demeanor and attitude. It's a shame that it's so much going on out here. It's so tragic. I know we have to come together as a community and as a people."
Family and friends will have a chance to pay their final respects to Carter on Monday, Oct. 5 at Turay Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2534 N. 22nd Street. The viewing will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. There will be a private funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.