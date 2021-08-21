Rosetta L. Schaffer, who was a longtime employee of the federal government, died on Aug. 16, 2021 at her home in Elkins Park, PA. Schaffer was 97.
Schaffer began her professional career as a key punch operator for the Veteran’s Administration and retired as office manager of Federal Contract Compliance. She worked 30 years for the Federal Government.
Although busy raising four children and working full time for the government, Schaffer was very active in civic and community affairs. She served on the Board of Directors for the LaMott Community Center, and the LaMott and Willow Grove Branches of the NAACP; she was a member of the Interfaith Community Care, the Church Secretaries Alliance and Eastern Montgomery County Long Term Consortium.
Serving God was her life and her greatest love was serving her church. This was obvious from the time she joined Salem Baptist Church in 1936. Each day she tried to let her light shone. She sang in every choir, was active in the church school, and served on many boards. Her most significant accomplishments at Salem included: serving as church clerk for 50 years, which involved coordinating weddings, funerals and baby blessings for many of Salem’s members; serving as director of the Salem Adult Citizens for 35 years; serving as secretary of the Building Fund for 20 years; serving as a charter member of the Salem Federal Credit Union and serving on the Board of Directors of the Salba Corporation. She received many awards and accolades for her service in the church, community and United Stats Government.
Schaffer, the second child born to the late Addie Rhoades Lewis and Needham Clennard Lewis, was born on February 28, 1924. In addition to her parents, Schaffer was preceded in death by her husband Carl D. Schaffer, Sr. and her sisters, Helene, Millicent and Genevieve.
Schaffer grew up in LaMott, Pa., attended LaMott Elementary School and was a graduate of Cheltenham High School.
In the summer of 1942, Schaffer was united in marriage with Carl D. Schaffer at Salem Baptist Church in Jenkintown, PA. Four children were born of this marriage: Maxine, twins Carl and Carlotta, and Brian.
Schaffer was affectionately known by many names including Rose, Rosie, Kitten, Mom, Momma Rose, Mom Mom, Cousin Rosetta, Ms. Schaffer, Mom Schaffer, Aunt Rosetta, Grand Mom, Nana Mom, and Sister Schaffer. She was loved by all who knew her. She was cherished by the young people in the church because she respected them, advised and counselled them, and loved them for who they were.
She is survived by her children Maxine S. Coleman (Roland), Carlotta ‘Bunny’ Schaffer, Carl D. Schaffer, Jr. (Hattie), and Brian L. Schaffer; grandchildren Carl D. Schaffer III, Christina D. Schaffer, Leon Randy Schaffer and Noel L.M. Hakim; six grandchildren, one great great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private home going service will be held at Salem Baptist Church of Roslyn located at 2741 Woodland Rd, Roslyn, Pennsylvania 19001 on Tuesday, August 24th. There will two public viewings; one on Monday, August 23rd from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and the second on Tuesday, August 24th from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. Due to COVID-19 face masks are required. A private service will follow at 9:30 AM but will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to: Salem Adult Citizens, c/o Phyllis Jones, Director, Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Road, Roslyn, PA 19001 and Rhoades Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Joseph Rhoades, Jr., 4887 Cranston Place, Wardolf, MD 20602. For additional information, to send condolences, or sign the guest book visit: www.PageFuneralHomePhiladelphia.com.
