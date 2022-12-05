Rose Louise Tucker, a retired educator, died on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. She was 84.
She was born on June 29, 1938, in Ridge Spring, South Carolina. She was the oldest of four daughters born to the late McKinley and Almeta Blalock Peterson.
When she was 3 years old, she moved to Norristown, Pennsylvania, with her parents and sister Helen Janet. Sisters Joyce Marie and Frances Yvonne were born later in Norristown.
When she was 8 years old, she joined Siloam Baptist Church and stayed there until her death. She was involved in Sunday school activities until she left for college. Throughout the years, she remained active in many ministries, the most recent being the anniversary, education and visitation ministries.
She attended Gotwals Elementary School and Stewart Junior High and graduated from Norristown High School in 1956. She received a bachelor of arts degree and a master of secondary education degree from Pennsylvania State University after receiving a National Educational Defense Scholarship.
In 1960, she began her teaching career in Bristol Township, where she taught middle school English for six years and became chair of the department in her third year. She later moved to Bensalem Township, where she retired in 1999.
When she attended Penn State University in 1956, there wasn’t a Delta Sigma Theta sorority chapter. She and another student pledged and became members of Alpha Epsilon at the University of Pittsburgh. She was a founder of Epsilon Gamma at Penn State, which was chartered in 1960. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Valley Forge Alumni Chapter and a Diamond Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. sorority.
In 1966, she married Alvin Tucker. From this union came two sons: Ade Alvin and Jabari Earl.
She was a member of many committees, including the Gotwals Reading Committee. She was also the Founders Day chairwoman and financial secretary of the Delta Sigma Alumni Chapter. She loved watching sports, reading and traveling. She and her husband visited South America, Africa, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, and most of the continental United States together.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin; sons, Ade and Jabari; sisters, Joyce Davis (James), Frances Roseboro (George); and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Siloam Baptist Church, 1329 Willow St., in Norristown.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Richard C. Johnson Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
