Rosa L. Napoleon died on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Interment: Private. In light of the restrictions and mandate of the Pennsylvania Governor regarding COVID-19, the family will have a public memorial celebration of Rosa’s life at a later date
The Senior Judge Oral History Program was created to record video interviews with senior and retired judges who have served in the Philadelphia Courts. The program's goals include preserving Philadelphia judicial history and making it accessible to the community through the Internet. While t…
