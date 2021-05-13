We regret to inform you of the passing of Ronald T. Jenkins, affectionately known as “Bussie or Jenks” by family and friends. Ronald Thorton Jenkins was born August 31, 1944 to Alma and John Jenkins and was the oldest of three boys from this union. Ronald’s parents and younger brothers, Johnny “Jenks” and Anthony “Tony” all preceded him in death.
Ronald was a lifelong “learner” and after graduating at the age of 16 from South Philadelphia High School, he attended Cheyney University where he was awarded a Bachelor’s degree in Education from this renown HBCU. It was at Cheyney University that Ronald discovered he had a love and passion to assist others. He joined the Student Union and was very active in the many fights and demonstrations against social injustices and racial inequality that occurred in the late 60’s and early 70’s. His activism led him to join a fraternity and he became an “Alpha Phi Alpha Man”. His love for this brotherhood was a lifelong commitment and Ronald exemplified their motto - “First of all, Servants of all, We Transcend all”. Taking this this belief to heart, Ronald became a dedicated teacher with the Philadelphia School District. Many students that were blessed to have “Mr. Jenkins” as their teacher would attest to his care and commitment in shaping their lives in a positive manner. Ronald primarily taught at middle schools and they included Pepper,Huey, Leeds and Beaver. He absolutely loved teaching and knew that was his “life calling”. In addition to teaching, he assisted in the running of youth summer camps, gymnastics and various art programs during his 30+ years as an educator. He also devoted himself to assisting his coworkers, especially the new teachers and was known to many as a “gifted and talented” instructor. When Ronald wasn’t working, you could catch him at the airport ready to travel; or at an art gallery; a jazz bar, or sitting at a park with his beloved dog, “Bruno” and an art canvas. He also enjoyed photography and was quite often seen in Center City behind the lens of his camera. Ronald had a knack for finding beauty and value in everything, especially in people and places. Once he retired from teaching, Ronald continued with his “activism” role. He ensured his family, friends and former students could depend on him for advice, assistance and a helping hand. He continued to promote being an “Alpha Phi Alpha Man” by developing leaders, exhibiting true brotherhood and providing service to his community. If Ronald had your number, you can believe you were going to get a call from him, whether it be with cousins to talk about their youthful summers in Eastern Shore Maryland; coworkers about the current state of the school system, Frat brothers about needed community work, friends about current events or his family about a good TV show or sale at the supermarket. Ronald was quick with a joke, advice and a helping hand just when one was needed. He was a terrific friend, encourager, motivator and supporter to many and his transition on January 21, 2021 leaves a tremendous hole in our hearts that no one can replace. With gratefulness to God for his life, this information has been sorrowfully submitted by the Jenkins family.
